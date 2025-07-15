JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 10.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $140,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

