Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $344.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.