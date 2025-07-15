Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

