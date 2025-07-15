Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
CTAS opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $178.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
