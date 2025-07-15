Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
