Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,223 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

DGRO stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

