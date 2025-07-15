4,250 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after buying an additional 211,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

