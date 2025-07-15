Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or supply materials and components for batteries, particularly advanced rechargeable chemistries like lithium-ion and solid-state designs. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growing demand for energy storage in electric vehicles, grid stabilization and portable electronics. Performance of battery technology stocks is often tied to raw-material prices, innovation in cell chemistry and broader clean-energy policy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,508,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,162. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $132,000,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82,537.09.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 1,636,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -2.23.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 624,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $461.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 913,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,022. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.71.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.11. 74,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

