Brown University Acquires 660,136 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Brown University boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,136 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 29.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brown University owned approximately 0.85% of Blue Owl Capital worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 41,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 773,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.