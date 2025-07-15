Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.