Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

