Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 188.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.4% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

