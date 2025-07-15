FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

