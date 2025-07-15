Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 6,801 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9%

Comcast stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.