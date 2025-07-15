Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE IRM opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

