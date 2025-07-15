KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,752,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

