Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

