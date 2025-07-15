LRI Investments LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

