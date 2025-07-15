Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,818. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,811,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 26,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

