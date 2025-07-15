Penney Financial LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Penney Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.