BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,253,000 after buying an additional 295,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $394.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $398.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,940.54. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,915 shares of company stock worth $219,399,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

