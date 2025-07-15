BluePointe Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,688,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.