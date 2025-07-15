Head-To-Head Survey: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) versus Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Campari Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.06 billion 2.92 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -69.11 Campari Group $3.32 billion 2.62 $218.15 million N/A N/A

Campari Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Constellation Brands and Campari Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 10 13 1 2.63 Campari Group 1 2 0 1 2.25

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $213.74, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Campari Group.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Campari Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81% Campari Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campari Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Campari Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Campari Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

