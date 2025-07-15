Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

