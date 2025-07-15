Accredited Investor Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

