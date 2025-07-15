Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 234 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

