Dakota Wealth Management Sells 241 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.