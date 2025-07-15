Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

