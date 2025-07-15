Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.6% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.