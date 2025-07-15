Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

