Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

