Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,807 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.11 and its 200-day moving average is $402.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $446.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

