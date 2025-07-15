West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,638,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,334,019. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,580,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.