Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – July 14th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders participate in the growth and profitability of the clean-energy sector and help finance the global transition away from fossil fuels. Those stocks can be influenced by technological advances, regulatory incentives and fluctuations in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.72. 3,853,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,308. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.23.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.37. The stock had a trading volume of 407,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.05.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.61. 8,532,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.

