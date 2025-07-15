Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 6,577,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,501,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

