Reviewing Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Welltower pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.65% 3.41% 2.18% Global Self Storage 19.12% 5.07% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Welltower and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 1 1 8 2 2.92 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $168.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Welltower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Global Self Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $7.99 billion 12.78 $951.68 million $1.74 89.74 Global Self Storage $12.53 million 4.85 $2.12 million $0.21 25.50

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Welltower beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

