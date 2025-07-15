Contrasting Kion Group (KIGRY) and Its Peers

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kion Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kion Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kion Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kion Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kion Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kion Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75 Kion Group Competitors 348 870 979 33 2.31

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kion Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Kion Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kion Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion $389.88 million 36.69 Kion Group Competitors $9.75 billion $637.30 million 18.12

Kion Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kion Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 1.80% 3.39% 1.12% Kion Group Competitors -13.96% 10.84% 3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kion Group rivals beat Kion Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

