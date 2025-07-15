Head-To-Head Review: Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) vs. Its Peers

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Corporacion America Airports to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corporacion America Airports and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporacion America Airports Competitors 774 2114 3173 200 2.45

Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus price target of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Corporacion America Airports Competitors -16,555.33% 19.90% 2.44%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports’ competitors have a beta of 9.03, meaning that their average share price is 803% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion $282.67 million 22.60 Corporacion America Airports Competitors $14.16 billion $554.57 million 1.99

Corporacion America Airports’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Corporacion America Airports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports competitors beat Corporacion America Airports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

