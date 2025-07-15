Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

