Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 105,839 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,839 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

