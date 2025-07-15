PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $6,524,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 63.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,397,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,637,052. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

