Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

