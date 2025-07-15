Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AZN stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

