Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.