Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lifted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

