Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.