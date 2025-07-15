Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $316,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 319,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

