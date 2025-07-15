Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $413,491,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,749,000 after buying an additional 4,880,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

