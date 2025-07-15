iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,147,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

