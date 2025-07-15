Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

